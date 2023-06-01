WTC Final 2023: How have India and Australia fared at The Oval in Test matches? Here's shocking record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian and Australian players

WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma's India and Pat Cummins-led Australia will have a crack at each other in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval. After 2 years of continuous hard work, the two top teams of the Test championship 2021-2023 cycle will lock horns in an epic final and fight for the ultimate glory in Test cricket. Before we go deep into this cricket action, let's have a close look at how India and Australia have performed at The Oval over the years.

India has only pair of wins to show in 87 long years

The Indian team has been playing at The Oval since 1936. They played the first game at the venue on 15th August 1936 but it took 35 years for India to secure their first win at the venue. In all, India have played 14 Test matches at The Oval and have won only 2 games, while facing a defeat in 5 and securing a draw in the remaining 7 games. India's first match at this ground came against England when Maharajah of Vizianagram led the Indian team. But they faced a loss by 9 wickets in that game.

India's first win came in 1971 when Ajit Wadekar's team defeated Ray Illingworth-led England by 4 wickets while chasing 173. The only other win was when Virat Kohli-led India defeated England in September 2021 by 157 runs.

Australia's poor record of 140 years

Australia too have a poor record at Kennington Oval. They are playing at the venue since 1880 and have managed to win only 7 games in 140 years here. Australia have played 38 matches and have won 7 while ending up on the losing side on 17 occasions and securing a draw 14 times.

The Aussies' first win came in August 1882 when they defeated England by 7 runs. The Aussies' last win here was in 2015 when Michael Clarke's side defeated Alastair Cook-led England by an innings and 46 runs.

India and Australia at The Oval in their last five games

When we take a look at India's last five matches at The Oval, there is only 1 win for the Men in Blue to show. They have lost three games, while the other one was a draw with England.

Australia also have one win in the previous five games. They defeated England by an inning and 46 runs in 2015.

