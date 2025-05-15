WTC-bound South Africa players will not be available for IPL 2025 playoffs Cricket South Africa denied NOC to players who are part of the World Test Championship squad. The players are requested to leave India by May 27 and join the squad in the UK on May 30 as they are set to play a warm-up game against Zimbabwe ahead of the marquee match.

New Delhi:

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has denied NOC to World Test Championship (WTC) final players for the IPL 2025 playoffs. It signifies that Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch (both Mumbai Indians) will not be available for the playoffs, subject to qualification.

It will be a massive blow to several franchises as this set of players is set to leave India by May 27 and join the Proteas squad on May 30 in the United Kingdom. They will play a warm-up game against Zimbabwe in preparation for the WTC final against Australia, which will begin on June 11 and will be played at the iconic Lord’s.

Players who are not part of the WTC final squad will be allowed to stay back until the commencement of the IPL. It implies that Faf du Plessis can continue playing for Delhi Capitals, subject to qualification. The same applies for Gerald Coetzee, who is part of the Gujarat franchise. Now, since Heinrich Klaasen’s Sunrisers Hyderabad and Dewald Brevis’ Chennai Super Kings are already out of the playoffs race, they can return back to South Africa.

Kolkata Knight Riders duo Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje can stay back with the team, given the defending champions qualify for the playoffs, which looks hard at the moment. Lucknow will have Matthew Breetzke and David Miller. Breetzke, particularly, can be impactful after Markram leaves. However, it is also subject to their qualification for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals duo Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Nandre Burger will return after the end of their fixtures as they are already out of the playoffs race.

Cricket West Indies (CWI), on the other hand, has given NOC to all the players who are part of the IPL. Cricket Australia (CA) is yet to clarify their stance on Mitchell Starc while the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Travis Head are set to join their respective teams.