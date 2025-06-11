WTC 2025 final: South Africa opt to bowl first after winning the toss, hope to limit Australia early With South Africa taking on Australia in the summit clash of the World Test Championship at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, it was the Proteas who won the toss, and skipper Temba Bavuma opted to bowl first against Pat Cummins' men.

London:

South Africa are all set to lock horns against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship final 2025. Both sides face off at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11, and both sides will be looking to put in their best performance in the upcoming clash.

Ahead of the clash, it was South Africa who won the toss, and skipper Temba Bavuma opted to bowl first at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The Proteas will be hoping to limit the Aussies early into the game and win the first session of the game as the World Test Championship final kicks off.

"Will have a bowl first looking at the overhead conditions. Too late to change the team, we have selected the best combination. All 15 of us are confident. It is a massive final, it should be a spectacle out here," South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said at the toss.

South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood