WTC 2023: Mighty Aussies still not in finals, know how Cummins & co. can be knocked out from Test championship

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia are trailing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy by 0-2

WTC 2023: 16 days from now heading into first India vs Australia Test, the mighty Aussies were comfortably placed on the first spot of the World Test championship standings. They had a 75.56 Percentage in the WTC rankings, more than 16 PCT clear than second-placed India. In just over two weeks, Pat Cummins' side has looked rigid, flat and outclassed by a strong Indian team. Result, Australia have lost their grip on the first place of the standings and now have 66.67 PCT. Meanwhile, the Indians, who were at 58.93 before the series, now stand just behind Australia with 64.06 PCT.

Cummins and co. were not at their best against India in the first two tests, which they lost due to their batting failures. Now they stand on brink of losing their top spot to India and also have a potential chance to get axed from the top two of the WTC table. If the Aussies do fall there, they will not be able to play the final in the Oval in June.

Image Source : GETTYAustralia lost the Delhi Test by 6 wickets

This is how Aussies can be knocked out

Australia have an outside chance to get knocked out from the top two spots in the WTC 2021-23 points table. They just need a minimum of a draw in their next two matches against India to confirm their place in the Oval final. But if the Aussies lose both matches to India, their ticket to the final will still not be cancelled until Sri Lanka script a surprise against New Zealand.

Australia can only fail to reach the WTC final if they lose both the Test matches and Sri Lanka win both their matches against the Kiwis at New Zealand's home. Sri Lanka have 53.33% and can go up to a maximum of 61.11 if they win both matches. Maximum Australia can fall is 59.65%. A draw and a loss will also be enough for Australia as it will take them to 61.40, marginally higher than Sri Lanka.

Notably, India are on the second spot and will reach the final if they win just one match. There is no stoppage for India if they win one of their two matches, but they will qualify for the summit clash even if they lose both matches. But this will happen only if Sri Lanka does not manage to beat New Zealand by 2-0 in the two-match series at Kiwis' home.

Latest Cricket News