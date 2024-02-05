Monday, February 05, 2024
     
WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India jump three places after thrashing England in Vizag Test

Indian cricket team registered their third win in the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle to move to second place in the updated points table while England suffered their third Test defeat to remain in the eighth position in the WTC 2025 standings.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2024 16:31 IST
Indian cricket team
Image Source : GETTY Indian team celebrating Vizag Test win against England on February 5, 2024

India recorded a dominant 106-run win against England in the second Test match on Monday, February 5. England's second innings collapsed on 292 while chasing a big target at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium to lose out their lead in the five-match series.

A win gave India 12 points as they moved up three places in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings. India are now placed second in the WTC 2023-25 points table with 38 points from six matches with a winning percentage of 52.77.

India have won three, lost two and drawn one of six Test matches played in the ongoing cycle. Rohit Sharma-led side remains a strong contender to finish in the top two to secure a place in the final for the third consecutive edition of the tournament. 

On the other hand, England remain in eighth place in the updated WTC standings after suffering their third loss in seven matches. The Three Lions have recorded 21 points in the WTC 2023-25 cycle with a winning percentage of 25. 

Meanwhile, despite a shock defeat against West Indies in the Gabba Test a few days ago, the Australian team remains on top with 66 points and a winning percentage of 55. West Indies registered their first win in the WTC 2023-25 cycle to move past England in the standings. 

ICC World Test Championship Standings 2023-25

Teams M W L D NR Points PCT
Australia 10 6 3 1 0 66 55
India 6 3 2 1 0 38 52.77
South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 12 50
New Zealand 2 1 1 0 0 12 50
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 12 50
Pakistan 5 2 3 0 0 22 36.66
West Indies 4 1 2 0 0 16 33.33
England 7 3 3 1 0 21 25
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 0

 

