WTC 2021-23: India to host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia in second edition

India will look to overcome the disappointment of the final loss in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship when the side begins its new campaign of the tournament against England next month.

Virat Kohli's men will take part in a five-match series against England, which is also kickstart the second cycle of the WTC, running from 2021 to 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed the fixtures for each side in the new edition of the tournament. India, like all the other sides participating in the second cycle, will take part in six series across the two-year timeline.

The home fixtures include Test series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia, while India tour England, Bangladesh and South Africa.

The team will play 19 matches during this cycle; 9 at home (two Tests against New Zealand, three against Sri Lanka and four against Australia) and 10 away (five Tests against England, three against South Africa and two against Bangladesh).

The Australian team will have a relatively difficult set of away fixtures, with all of their three overseas tours including trips to subcontinet. Apart from India, Australia will tour Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will travel to Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh.

The second edition will include the coveted five-match Ashes series, which will be hosted by Australia. Apart from England, the Aussies will face South Africa and West Indies at home.