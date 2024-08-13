Wriddhiman Saha set to play for Bengal across all formats in 2024-25 domestic season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wriddhiman Saha

India's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha will play for Bengal in the upcoming domestic season. He turned up for Tripura for two years but has now expressed his plans to play in all three formats and has also confirmed that he is not thinking of retirement as of now.

"I am happy and excited to be back in Bengal. I am looking forward to playing and giving my best for the state. As of now, my plan is to play in all three formats for Bengal, and it will depend on how things go ahead in the season," Saha said during a press meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (August 12).

He was accompanied by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly and secretary Naresh Ojha. "It is matter (of) great joy to welcome Wriddhi back in Bengal. He has served us a lot in the past. I hope his return will strengthen the team, and Bengal will aim for a better performance in the upcoming season. I wish Wriddi the very best for the forthcoming season," Ganguly said.

For the unversed, Saha is no more in the plans to be picked for the Indian team and last played for the country back in December 2021 against New Zealand at home. He has played 40 Tests for India scoring 1353 runs at an average of 29.41 with three centuries and six fifties. However, Saha is not planning to retire despite being 39 and is still motivated to take the field.

"Age is just a number for me. As long as I am motivated to play this game, I will continue playing. I have no plans of retirement as of now. As and when I think of quitting the game, I will retire from all formats of the game," he added. Having said that, Abishek Porel has emerged as a young and promising keeper-batter for Bengal recently and Saha is willing to work with him for the betterment of the team.

"I will do anything possible for the betterment of the team. I will always be a team man, and I am ready to do what is best for the team and also, help prolong the cricketing career of a talented player like Abishek," the 39-year-old further added.