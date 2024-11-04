WPL to shift to January-February from 2026 as T20 tournaments get separate window in women's FTP

Follow us on Image Source : WPL RCB's winning team of WPL 2024.

The window for the Women's Premier League will get preponed from February-March to January-February from 2026 onwards as the women's T20 tournaments will get a separate window in the new Women's Future Tours Programme announced by the ICC.

Along with the WPL, the Hundred (August) and WBBL (November) have also been given different windows in the new FTP cycle. This will mean the maximum number of players can be available for the leagues. With the WPL window being shifted, Cricket Australia have pushed back the women's summer fixtures to February-March from the middle of January.

The ICC announced the new FTP for the 2025-2029 cycle. The International body has added a Women's Champions Trophy too which will take place for the first time in 2027. According to the new FTP, a Women's ICC tournament will take place every year starting from the ODI World Cup 2025 in India. The Women’s T20 World Cup will take place the next year in 2026 while the inaugural edition of the Women's Champions Trophy will be held in 2027. The teams will then gear for a T20 World Cup again, which takes place in 2028.

"We are delighted to announce the new Women's FTP. The ODIs within the Women's Championship will continue to provide both context and a pathway to the Women's Cricket World Cup 2029. The FTP also provides clarity for teams and the fans," said Wasim Khan, ICC's General Manager of Cricket, in an ICC Press Release.

"We are pleased that the new edition of the IWC has expanded and will include Zimbabwe as an eleventh team.

"It is heartening that Member Boards are keen to play across formats, and also that they have planned tri-series to prepare for ICC events. The effort made by the Members to provide a balanced and contextual calendar will further elevate the women's game. We thank Member Boards for their commitment and collaboration in finalizing the FTP," he added