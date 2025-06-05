WPL, state tournaments have shown that women's cricket can generate revenues, says Smriti Mandhana India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana reflected on the growth of women's cricket in the country. She noted that heavy investment is being made and the more it reaches the grassroots level, the better the sport will get.

Mumbai:

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has given a massive boost to the female cricketers in India. Previously, the local cricketers didn’t have a proper platform to prove their value, but since the WPL, multiple cricketers such as Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Kashvee Gautam and N Charani, among many others, have managed to crack the code and got into the national team. Apart from that, it has also given financial stability to the women cricketers.

It has also allowed the state associations to have their own women’s league, as senior India cricketer Smriti Mandhana believes that it is an amazing sign for the progress of women’s cricket in the country. She believes that plenty of money is being invested currently, and the more professional it gets, especially at the grassroots level, the sport will benefit massively.

“I feel, for women's cricket to have this sort of stage is amazing, and the very fact that state associations and also the WPL, the way they have supported it shows that, of course, women's cricket can generate revenues, which is an amazing thing for women's cricket," Mandhana said in a release issued by Ratnagiri Jets.

“And people are ready to invest money into it. I mean, the more professional the sport gets, it's only going to get better, especially for grassroots level cricketers. For them, I think this is just amazing,” she added.

She also mentioned that the growth of women’s cricket is directly in line with viewership. Explaining it, the Mumbai-born mentioned that people are interested in watching women’s cricket, which is bringing heavy investment.

“So, from my point of view, of course, promotion is one thing, but I think we are well beyond that in women's cricket. I see it as people being ready to invest, and that shows that women's cricket is growing and people want to watch it," Mandhana added