WPL Retention 2026: Complete list of players retained and purse remaining of all teams WPL teams announced 2026 retentions, with Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma among those retained. DC and MI kept five players each, while stars like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, and Deepti Sharma head to the auction pool.

Mumbai:

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchises have announced their list of retained players ahead of the 2026 mega auction, with several high-profile names from India’s World Cup-winning squad staying with their respective teams. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma headline the list of marquee players retained by the five franchises.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time finalists Delhi Capitals have both opted to retain the maximum permitted five players, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained four, Gujarat Giants two, and UP Warriorz just one.

For Mumbai Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur leads a strong group alongside Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, and young Indian all-rounder G Kamalini. Delhi Capitals have retained Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and uncapped talent Niki Prasad. However, the team not retaining captain Meg Lanning was the highlight of the announcement.

RCB’s retained core includes Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have chosen to keep their overseas duo of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney. They released Laura Wolvaardt, who smacked back-to-back centuries in the ODI World Cup semi-final and final and Phoebe Litchfield, who hit a century against India in the semis.

UP Warriorz, who endured a tough 2025 season, have retained just uncapped batter Shweta Sehrawat, providing them the largest auction purse of ₹14.5 crore. Interestingly, they have released the likes of Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Chenille Henry and Alana King, which is shocking, to say the least.

The retention window also saw several major international names released into the auction pool. Australia’s Alyssa Healy and New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr will all be up for grabs.

Notably, each franchise has been allocated a ₹15 crore purse for the auction, scheduled for the final week of November in New Delhi. With five-player retentions costing ₹9.25 crore, both DC and MI will have ₹5.75 crore left to complete their squads.

This auction will also introduce the Right-to-Match (RTM) card for the first time, allowing teams to buy back former players. The WPL 2026 auction promises high-stakes bidding and dramatic team reshuffles as franchises look to rebuild for the new season.

Mumbai Indians retention

Players retained Prices in INR Nat Sciver-Brunt 3.5 crore Harmanpreet Kaur 2.5 crore Hayley Matthews 1.75 crore Amanjot Kaur 1 crore G Kamilini 50 lakh

Delhi Capitals retention