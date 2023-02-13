Monday, February 13, 2023
     
  5. WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Mandhana goes to RCB, Kaur bought by MI
WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Mandhana goes to RCB, Kaur bought by MI

WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: It's time for Women's Premier League 2023 auctions as several big names are set to go under the hammer. Catch all the live updates on India Tv.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2023 14:55 IST
WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Mandhana goes to RCB, Kaur bought by MI

It's a big day in the Women's Premier League as all five teams are set to indulge in a bidding war in Mumbai. The journey to building a strong side starts just here as several big players will be up for grabs in the first-ever Auctions of the inaugural Women's Premier League.

 

Live updates :WPL Auction 2023, Catch all Live Updates

  • Feb 13, 2023 2:54 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RCB steal Devine

    RCB have done a steal here. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has been bought by RCB at a base price itself of 50 lakh INR

  • Feb 13, 2023 2:53 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Kaur goes for 1.80 Cr

    Mumbai have purchased Indian captain Harmanpreet for 1.80 Cr.

  • Feb 13, 2023 2:50 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Mandhana goes to RCB

    And RCB have bought the first player of the auctions. It's none other than the Indian giant Mandhana. She goes for a massive 3.40 Cr to RCB.

  • Feb 13, 2023 2:47 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Smriti Mandhana up for grabs

    Smriti Mandhana is first to go. Mumbai and Banglore are fighting for her.

  • Feb 13, 2023 2:42 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    WPL logo unveiled

    And here is the logo of the Women's Premier League.

  • Feb 13, 2023 2:39 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Shibani Akhtar welcomes

    Shibani Akhtar welcomes the owners at the auction venue and invites BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI secretary Jay Shaha for unveiling WPL logo.

  • Feb 13, 2023 2:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Auction begins

    The auctions begin and the sale of players is about to begin. Stay tuned for the updates.

  • Feb 13, 2023 2:28 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Marquee set 1

    The first set will feature the marquee players. Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Ash Gardner, Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, and Perry are on the list.

     

  • Feb 13, 2023 2:18 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Less than 15 minutes left

    We are less than 15 minutes from the action to begin in Mumbai. 

  • Feb 13, 2023 1:55 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Indians in top bracket

    There are 24 players who have listed themselves in the top bracket of INR 50 lakh. 10 of them are Indian players. They are-  Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana and Meghna Singh. In the next bracket of INR 40 lakh, there are 30 players, including 8 Indians.

  • Feb 13, 2023 1:46 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Players to watch out for

    There are many big names in the WPL auctions but there are surely some, which can break the bank and go big. Some of them can be Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Ash Garnder, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ellyse Perry, and Deepti Sharma among others.

  • Feb 13, 2023 1:31 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    All you need to know

    Where are auctions being held?

    The bidding war will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

    When will the auctions begin?

    The auctions will begin from 2:30 PM IST on 13th February

    How many players are up for grabs?

    A total of 448 players are up for grabs after an increase from an initial list of 409 players. 269 players are from India, while 179 are from overseas countries including 19 from associate nations.

    Total purse?

    Each team will have a total purse of INR 12 Cr each.

    What can be the squad size of each team?

    Every team can purchase a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18 players. This means 75-90 players will be sold. 6 players can be from overseas nations, which means a maximum of 30 overseas players can be bought

  • Feb 13, 2023 1:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    It's auction day in WPL

    The day has come. It's the auction day in the first-ever Women's Premier League. This is what many players and fans are all excited about. Hello and Welcome to the coverage of the WPL 2023 auctions. I, Varun Malik, will bring you the updates right from the bidding war in Mumbai. Stay tuned for this exciting day in Women's cricket.

