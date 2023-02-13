WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Mandhana goes to RCB, Kaur bought by MI

Where are auctions being held?

The bidding war will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

When will the auctions begin?

The auctions will begin from 2:30 PM IST on 13th February

How many players are up for grabs?

A total of 448 players are up for grabs after an increase from an initial list of 409 players. 269 players are from India, while 179 are from overseas countries including 19 from associate nations.

Total purse?

Each team will have a total purse of INR 12 Cr each.

What can be the squad size of each team?

Every team can purchase a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18 players. This means 75-90 players will be sold. 6 players can be from overseas nations, which means a maximum of 30 overseas players can be bought