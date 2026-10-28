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  4. WPL Auction 2027 Live Updates: Auction begins in Kochi, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux join UP Warriorz
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WPL Auction 2027 Live Updates: Auction begins in Kochi, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux join UP Warriorz

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The WPL (Women's Premier League) 2027 auction is being held in Kochi, and the five franchises are looking to bring in the best player in their ranks ahead of the marquee tournament that is slated to be held in early 2027.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru women Image Source : PTI

The mini auction of the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2027 is all set to commence. The marquee event will be held in Kochi on October 28th, and all the five franchises will look to put their best foot forward in hopes of getting their hands on some of the best players in world cricket in hopes of filling the gaps in their squads ahead of the WPL 2027 season. In the early moments of the auction, the likes of Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris joined UP Warriorz with Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals bringing home a player each as well.

It is worth noting that the WPL 2026 was won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru women, who were incredible throughout the season. However, they have let go of their star player, Grace Harris, and she will be one of the biggest names at the auction, with several sides expected to go after the all-rounder. 

It is worth noting that a total of 150 players will come under the hammer at the event, with 122 Indian stars, and 28 overseas players, and it could be interesting to see which player goes on to join which team. In total, the franchises have 27 total slots to fill, os the side will need to be wary about the players that they end up buying. 

 

 

Live updates :WPL Auction 2027

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  • 6:10 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Tayla Vlaeminck goes unsold!

    Australia's Tayla Vlaeminck has gone unsold here! She came forth with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, but none of the five franchises bid for her. Many expected her to go to a franchise, but she has not. 

  • 6:05 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Wicket keeper lot is next

    The wicketkeeper has come to the fore at the auction now, and Uma Chetry is the first player in the lot. She unfortunately goes unsold here, as she came in with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Furthermore, UP Warriorz bring home the services of Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh. 

  • 5:52 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Grace Harris to UPW as well!

    UP Warriorz clinch the services of Grace Harris for Rs 30 lakh! What a buy from the side here!

  • 5:52 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Sneh Rana joins UPW!

    UP Warriorz clinch the services of India all-rounder Sneh Rana for Rs 30 lakh, a brilliant buy from the side.

  • 5:50 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Athapaththu goes unsold!

    Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

  • 5:50 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    GG gets Prendergast

    Orla Prendergast goes to Gujarat Giants for a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

  • 5:49 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    UP Warriorz take Molineux!

    UP Warriorz take Australia's star player Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.1 crore after a fierce bidding battle with RCB

  • 5:47 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Capped all-rounder is the next lot!

    Capped all-rounder will be in the fray here, and Sophie Molineux will be the first player in the lot. UP Warriorz make the first bid at 50 lakh!

  • 5:46 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    G Kamilini comes up

    Gujarat Giants have bid Rs 40 Lakh for 18-year-old G Kamilini, second player of the day is sold, and that is last player for this lot!

  • 5:44 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Delhi Capitals takes Navgire!

    Delhi Capitals women have beaten Mumbai Indians, Kiran Navgire joins DC women for Rs 75 lakh!

  • 5:44 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kiran Navgire is next

    We have out first bid of the day, Kiran Navgire has been big upon by Mumbai Indians for Rs 40 Lakh, Delhi Capitals comes in with 45, MI counters with 50. We have our first bidding battle!

  • 5:42 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Sophia Dunkley is next!

    England's Sophia Dunkley is next. The 28-year-old has a base price of 50 lakh; she has passed as well and remains unsold for now.

  • 5:41 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Tejal Hasabnis is next

    Tejal Hasabnis comes forth with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, and she remains unsold as well.

  • 5:40 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Bist Unsold

    Raghvi Bist remains unsold, no bids for her for now.

     

  • 5:40 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Raghvi Bist first up!

    Raghvi Bist is the first player in the auction here, comes forth with a base price of Rs 30 Lakh

  • 5:37 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    The action begins!

    The five franchise owners and members have gathered around their respective tables, the auction is all set to commence soon!

  • 5:13 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    The time beckons!

    The auction is set to kick off at 5:30 PM IST, just minutes away from the kick off to the event here!

  • 4:58 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Remaining purse of each side!

    Mumbai Indians - 0.90 crore

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1.15 crore

    Delhi Capitals - 1.10 crore

    UP Warriorz - 3.75 crore

    Gujarat Giants - 1.25 crore

  • 4:51 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    27 slots to be filled!

    A total of 27 slots are set to be filled within the five franchises, and the teams will have a total of 150 players to choose from. 122 players will be Indians, with the remaining 28 being overseas players.

  • 4:44 PM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2027 auction! The franchises have gathered tonight in Kochi for the clash, and the five teams will look to get the best players in the ranks at the marquee event.

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