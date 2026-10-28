WPL Auction 2027 Live Updates: Auction begins in Kochi, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux join UP Warriorz

The mini auction of the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2027 is all set to commence. The marquee event will be held in Kochi on October 28th, and all the five franchises will look to put their best foot forward in hopes of getting their hands on some of the best players in world cricket in hopes of filling the gaps in their squads ahead of the WPL 2027 season. In the early moments of the auction, the likes of Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris joined UP Warriorz with Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals bringing home a player each as well.

It is worth noting that the WPL 2026 was won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru women, who were incredible throughout the season. However, they have let go of their star player, Grace Harris, and she will be one of the biggest names at the auction, with several sides expected to go after the all-rounder.

It is worth noting that a total of 150 players will come under the hammer at the event, with 122 Indian stars, and 28 overseas players, and it could be interesting to see which player goes on to join which team. In total, the franchises have 27 total slots to fill, os the side will need to be wary about the players that they end up buying.