WPL 2026: Matches to be held behind closed doors for two days due to local election in Navi Mumbai Two WPL 2026 matches will be held behind closed doors due to Navi Mumbai municipal elections on January 15, after police said security could not be arranged. Tickets are not on sale for matches scheduled from January 14 to 16.

Navi Mumbai:

Two days of Women’s Premier League action this week are set to take place without fans after local authorities indicated they would be unable to deploy sufficient security because of municipal corporation elections in Navi Mumbai scheduled for January 15.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the police have formally conveyed to the BCCI that the overlap between the election process and the WPL fixture list would stretch security resources beyond capacity. As a result, matches falling on the day of the election will be conducted behind closed doors. Clarity is still awaited on whether the same restriction will apply to games scheduled immediately before and after the polling day, on January 14 and January 16.

The uncertainty has already begun to reflect on ticketing arrangements. The official online ticketing platform for the WPL has not made tickets available for any matches on January 14, 15 or 16. Should that position remain unchanged, three fixtures are expected to be affected: Delhi Capitals versus UP Warriorz on January 14, Mumbai Indians against UP Warriorz on January 15, and Gujarat Giants facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 16.

BCCI yet to issue statement

The league’s full schedule had been announced on November 29, well ahead of the election date, which was declared on December 15. It is understood that the WPL committee was informed shortly after the election timeline became public. However, with the BCCI yet to issue an official public statement on the spectator ban, many fans may remain unaware of the situation until closer to matchday.

The development contrasts sharply with the atmosphere earlier in the tournament. The opening fixture on Friday drew a near-capacity crowd, and the weekend double-headers also saw strong attendance, underlining the growing on-ground interest in the league.

Looking ahead, normal operations appear set to resume soon after the affected window. Tickets are currently on sale for the January 17 double-header at DY Patil Stadium, featuring Mumbai Indians versus UP Warriorz, followed by Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After those games, the tournament will shift to Vadodara for the remainder of the season, where no such restrictions have been indicated.