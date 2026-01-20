WPL 2026: How can Delhi Capitals still qualify for playoffs after one win in four matches? Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the WPL 2026 table after one win in four games, with the worst NRR. Struggling in powerplays and the middle order, DC must win all remaining matches and hope for favourable results to stay in playoff contention.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals are staring at an uphill task in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 as the league phase reaches its midway point. With just one victory from four outings, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led side finds itself rooted to the bottom of the standings, facing a rapidly narrowing path to the playoffs.

The campaign began on a difficult note with a one-sided defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Chasing a steep target of 196, Delhi’s batting lineup folded well short, conceding a 50-run loss. Their next match showed greater fight but ended in heartbreak, as they fell four runs short against Gujarat Giants while attempting to chase 210, narrowly missing out on what would have been a record pursuit.

Delhi finally broke through with a convincing seven-wicket win over UP Warriorz, a match that saw their batters deliver collectively. However, any hopes of a turnaround were quickly dampened by an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of a dominant Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

One of the most concerning trends has been their performance with the new ball. Once regarded as one of the strongest powerplay bowling units in earlier editions, Delhi have leaked runs at 8.6 per over in the first six overs this season, the second-worst rate recorded in any WPL campaign. They have also managed just three wickets in the powerplay, the lowest among all teams.

Personnel changes have added to the challenges. The departure of Shikha Pandey has reduced early wicket-taking options, while Marizanne Kapp is yet to return to her most effective rhythm. Batting woes have compounded the issue, with the middle order posting the second-lowest average by any team across all WPL seasons.

What DC need to do in remaining games?

At present, DC have two points and a negative net run rate of 0.856. RCB have surged ahead with five wins from five matches, while MI, UP and GG all possess double Delhi’s points tally.

With four league matches remaining, Delhi are effectively in a must-win situation. Even winning all remaining games may not guarantee a playoff spot due to their inferior net run rate, while anything less is likely to end their campaign. Dominant performances and favourable results elsewhere are now essential if Delhi are to keep their season alive.