WPL 2026 auction to feature 146 players; several marquee cricketers opt out

New Delhi:

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini auction will feature 146 players competing for 27 vacancies when franchises assemble in Kochi on October 28. England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australia captain Sophie Molineux headline the registration list as they set their base prices at INR 50 lakh, which is the highest permitted for the event.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers dominate the pool as 119 players have registered themselves. This consists of 22 capped players and 97 uncapped players. However, only 20 Indian players will be sold in the auction. On the other hand, the overseas contingent consists of 27 players, including 14 capped and 13 uncapped cricketers. Six players from Associate nations are also included, while only seven overseas places remain available.

G Kamilini registered for WPL 2026 as well

Mumbai Indians released G Kamilini ahead of the next season. It was reported that her availability could be at risk. However, the youngster has registered for the tournament with a base price of INR 40 lakh. Kiran Navgire, formerly of UP Warriorz and overseas players Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen also registered for the same amount, while 30 cricketers have entered the auction at INR 30 lakh.

Other prominent players listed at INR 30 lakh include Grace Harris, Chamari Athapaththu, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon. Notably, UP Warriorz, having released nine players, enter the auction with the largest available purse of INR 3.75 crore.

Deandra, Capsey, Danni opt out

Several established names will not feature in the bidding. West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin, released by UP Warriorz, Australia legspinner Alana King, released by Delhi Capitals, and Lizelle Lee are among the notable omissions. Lee had been Delhi Capitals’ leading run-scorer last season.

England’s limited representation is another notable feature, with only Dunkley and Kira Chathli, whose base price is INR 10 lakh, registered. Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Dani Gibson, Lauren Filer and Linsey Smith are among those sitting out the upcoming season.

According to Cricinfo, England’s likely three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka in early February could overlap with the WPL’s final week. Although the England and Wales Cricket Board is expected to permit players to remain in India to finish the tournament, international commitments ahead of the Champions Trophy later that month have influenced decisions to withdraw. The difference in earning potential is another reported consideration, as salaries in the Hundred reached £190,000 last year, compared with the WPL’s top base price of approximately £40,000.

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