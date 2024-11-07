WPL 2025 Retention: Delhi Capitals' full list of retained and released players; Capsey stays, Harris released

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL Delhi Capitals have released four players from their squad ahead of the IPL 2025 retentions

Delhi Capitals haven't tinkered too much with their squad and have emptied the spots, only necessary. Apparently, Delhi Capitals were keen on getting Deepti Sharma from UP Warriorz, who was looking for a leadership opportunity. However, the Warriorz haven't released any of their big players and the Capitals too haven't released many with 14 retained ahead of the mega auction. Alice Capsey, the English all-rounder, who picked a fifer for the Melbourne Renegades on that very day, has stayed.

Several reports suggested that DC might be looking to vacate an overseas spot to bid for a wicketkeeper but that's not Capsey, it's Laura Harris. Harris played just one match in the two seasons for the Capitals and hence has been released.

The Capitals decided to retain Sneha Deepthi and Taniya Bhatia as well. Deepthi hasn't played much and Bhatia apart from the glove-duty behind the stumps, hasn't done anything with the bat. With the 2.5 crore remaining, an overseas keeper like Izzy Gaze or Amy Jones will be on their mind.

"We have an incredibly strong squad, and have played some brilliant cricket over the past two seasons. It’s always a tough decision for us to let go of these players, who’ve been an integral part of our success. I wish them the very best," said Head Coach, Jonathan Batty.



"These releases are for fine-tuning some details and for allowing us to bolster the strength and depth of the squad. Our scouting team has had a thorough look at a lot of local talent during the off-season. We’re confident of filling in the minor gaps in our squad, and making it more complete in the upcoming auction," he added.

DC's retention list - Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland (14)

Players released by DC: Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal