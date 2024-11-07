Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WPL 2025 Retention: Delhi Capitals' full list of retained and released players; Capsey stays, Harris released

WPL 2025 Retention: Delhi Capitals' full list of retained and released players; Capsey stays, Harris released

Delhi Capitals too have trusted their tried and tested players with Meg Lanning being retained as the captain. Alice Capsey has stayed back as well as the Capitals have retained 14 players, including five overseas. The Capitals will hope to end the drought drought after losing back-to-back finals.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2024 19:12 IST
Delhi Capitals have released four players from their squad
Image Source : BCCI/WPL Delhi Capitals have released four players from their squad ahead of the IPL 2025 retentions

Delhi Capitals haven't tinkered too much with their squad and have emptied the spots, only necessary. Apparently, Delhi Capitals were keen on getting Deepti Sharma from UP Warriorz, who was looking for a leadership opportunity. However, the Warriorz haven't released any of their big players and the Capitals too haven't released many with 14 retained ahead of the mega auction. Alice Capsey, the English all-rounder, who picked a fifer for the Melbourne Renegades on that very day, has stayed.

Several reports suggested that DC might be looking to vacate an overseas spot to bid for a wicketkeeper but that's not Capsey, it's Laura Harris. Harris played just one match in the two seasons for the Capitals and hence has been released. 

The Capitals decided to retain Sneha Deepthi and Taniya Bhatia as well. Deepthi hasn't played much and Bhatia apart from the glove-duty behind the stumps, hasn't done anything with the bat. With the 2.5 crore remaining, an overseas keeper like Izzy Gaze or Amy Jones will be on their mind.

"We have an incredibly strong squad, and have played some brilliant cricket over the past two seasons. It’s always a tough decision for us to let go of these players, who’ve been an integral part of our success. I wish them the very best," said Head Coach, Jonathan Batty.

 
"These releases are for fine-tuning some details and for allowing us to bolster the strength and depth of the squad. Our scouting team has had a thorough look at a lot of local talent during the off-season. We’re confident of filling in the minor gaps in our squad, and making it more complete in the upcoming auction," he added.

Related Stories
WPL 2025 Retention: Full list of retained and released players by all 5 teams and purse remaining

WPL 2025 Retention: Full list of retained and released players by all 5 teams and purse remaining

WPL 2025 Retentions: Mumbai Indians list of retained and released players

WPL 2025 Retentions: Mumbai Indians list of retained and released players

WPL 2025 Retention: RCB's full list of retained and released players; Devine stays, Knight released

WPL 2025 Retention: RCB's full list of retained and released players; Devine stays, Knight released

DC's retention list - Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu,  Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland (14)

Players released by DC: Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement