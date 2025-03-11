WPL 2025: Playoffs spots confirmed, MI to face GG in Eliminator The playoff match for the WPL 2025 have been confirmed. Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants in the eliminator as they lock horns to face Delhi Capitals in the final.

The stage is set for the knockout stages of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025. It is Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals who qualify for their third consecutive WPL final after they finished in 1st place in the WPL standings. It is interesting to note that Delhi Capitals finished atop the standings, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians ended their group stage campaign in second place after they won five matches and lost three in the eight games that they played. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants were the side that finished in third. Led by Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat won four matches and lost the remaining four in the eight matches that they played.

With Delhi having qualified for the final, the side just has to wait and see who they will face in the summit clash of the WPL 2025. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will lock horns in the Eliminator of the competition, in hopes of securing a spot in the final.

Both sides will take on each other at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on March 13, and seeing their form, the fans could be in for a cracking encounter as the teams hope to book a berth in the tournament final. Speaking of the game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides locked horns in game 20 of the tournament, and the clash saw Bengaluru coming in to bat first.

The side got off to a good start as opener Smriti Mandhana amassed 53 runs to her name. Furthermore, Ellyse Perry added 49 runs on the board with Richa Ghosh adding 36 as RCB posted a total of 199 runs on the board in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, MI got off to a horrid start as openers Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr departed quite early. However, Nat Sciver-Brunt stabilised the innings and amassed 69 runs in 35 deliveries. Although, after Brunt’s knock, none of the other batters amounted to much. RCB limited MI to a score of 188 runs in the second innings and won the game by 11 runs, preventing the inaugural champions from finishing in first in the standings.