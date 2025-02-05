WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants name Ashleigh Gardner as skipper for upcoming season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ashleigh Gardner

Gujarat Giants women recently came forward and named 27-year-old Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as the side's new skipper for the upcoming edition of the WPL (Women’s Premier League). A two-time Belinda Clark Award winner, Gardner has been influential for Australia women over the years, playing a significant role in the side's 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal success.

She even won the Player of the Tournament award at the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023. Furthermore, she has been an integral part of Gujarat Giants women across the two seasons of the WPL. Having played 16 matches for the franchise so far, Gardner has scored 324 runs and has taken 17 wickets to her name as well.

After Beth Mooney's captaincy stint with Giants, the franchise will hope that the decision to hand over the reins to Gardner will prove to be a fruitful one. Shortly after her appointment as skipper, Mooney came forward and talked about how big of an honour it is for her to be leading the side.

“It is an absolute honour for me to be named the captain of Gujarat Giants. I have loved being a part of this team, and I am excited to lead this fantastic group in the upcoming season. We have a great mix of young and experienced players and plenty of Indian talent in our squad. I am looking forward to working with the team and making our fans proud,” Gardner said in a statement.

Furthermore, the side's head coach, Michael Klinger, also praised Gardner for her recent performances and backed her as the perfect candidate to lead the franchise. “She is a fierce competitor. Her game awareness, tactical acumen, and ability to inspire players make her the ideal choice to captain Gujarat Giants. We believe she will lead from the front and guide the team towards a successful campaign. I would like to thank Mooney for her highly valued leadership. Now, she will be able to focus on wicketkeeping and opening the batting lineup. She continues to be a major leader of our group,” Klinger said.