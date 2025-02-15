Saturday, February 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WPL 2025: GG vs RCB records highest ever aggregate total in tournament history

WPL 2025: GG vs RCB records highest ever aggregate total in tournament history

With the season opener of the PWL 2025 concluded, the clash went on to break several records as Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a massive run chase in Vadodara.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 15, 2025 7:28 IST, Updated : Feb 15, 2025 7:28 IST
GG vs RCB
Image Source : BCCI/WPL GG vs RCB

The third edition of the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 kicked off in incredible fashion. The season opener of the new season saw Gujarat Giants take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides locked horns at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Friday, February 14, and the game saw brilliant performances right from the get-go. 

The clash between GG and RCB began with the Giants coming in to bat first after losing the toss. Opening the innings, Beth Mooney put in a brilliant performance, scoring 56 runs in 42 deliveries. Furthermore, newly appointed skipper Ashleigh Gardner amassed 79* runs in 37 deliveries as Gujarat Giants posted a total of 201 runs in the first innings of the game. 

Looking to chase down the mammoth total, RCB did not get off to a good start as their openers departed early. However, it was the knocks by Ellyse Perry (57 off 34) and Richa Ghosh (64* off 27) that helped RCB chase down the target and register the biggest ever run chase in WPL history. 

Alongside the several records that the season opener broke, it also became the game with the highest ever aggregate total in the tournament’s history. It is worth noting that a total of 403 runs were scored in the clash between GG and RCB, which is the highest ever aggregate total record in WPL history. 

In second place is 391 runs in a clash between GG and RCB as well from the WPL 2023. Furthermore, third place is occupied by a clash between RCB and DC, where 386 runs were scored in the first season of the tournament. The first game of the WPL 2025 already became one to remember for the fans, and with the exceptional start for the defending champions in the competition, Smriti Mandhana's side will hope for a similar performance in the upcoming games.

Highest aggregate total in WPL history:

1. GG vs RCB: 403 runs, Feb 14, 2025

Related Stories
Richa Ghosh reflects on RCB’s historic win over GG in WPL 2025

Richa Ghosh reflects on RCB’s historic win over GG in WPL 2025

Mohammad Rizwan reflects on decision to bat first in tri-series final ahead of Champions Trophy

Mohammad Rizwan reflects on decision to bat first in tri-series final ahead of Champions Trophy

Steve Smith expects Australia spinner to pass bowling tests after being reported for action

Steve Smith expects Australia spinner to pass bowling tests after being reported for action

2. GG vs RCB: 391 runs, Mar 8, 2023

3. RCB vs DC: 386 runs, Mar 5, 2023

4. GG vs MI: 381 runs, March 9, 2024

5. DC vs UPW: 380 runs, March 7, 2023

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement