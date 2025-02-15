WPL 2025: GG vs RCB records highest ever aggregate total in tournament history

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL GG vs RCB

The third edition of the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 kicked off in incredible fashion. The season opener of the new season saw Gujarat Giants take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides locked horns at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Friday, February 14, and the game saw brilliant performances right from the get-go.

The clash between GG and RCB began with the Giants coming in to bat first after losing the toss. Opening the innings, Beth Mooney put in a brilliant performance, scoring 56 runs in 42 deliveries. Furthermore, newly appointed skipper Ashleigh Gardner amassed 79* runs in 37 deliveries as Gujarat Giants posted a total of 201 runs in the first innings of the game.

Looking to chase down the mammoth total, RCB did not get off to a good start as their openers departed early. However, it was the knocks by Ellyse Perry (57 off 34) and Richa Ghosh (64* off 27) that helped RCB chase down the target and register the biggest ever run chase in WPL history.

Alongside the several records that the season opener broke, it also became the game with the highest ever aggregate total in the tournament’s history. It is worth noting that a total of 403 runs were scored in the clash between GG and RCB, which is the highest ever aggregate total record in WPL history.

In second place is 391 runs in a clash between GG and RCB as well from the WPL 2023. Furthermore, third place is occupied by a clash between RCB and DC, where 386 runs were scored in the first season of the tournament. The first game of the WPL 2025 already became one to remember for the fans, and with the exceptional start for the defending champions in the competition, Smriti Mandhana's side will hope for a similar performance in the upcoming games.

Highest aggregate total in WPL history:

1. GG vs RCB: 403 runs, Feb 14, 2025

2. GG vs RCB: 391 runs, Mar 8, 2023

3. RCB vs DC: 386 runs, Mar 5, 2023

4. GG vs MI: 381 runs, March 9, 2024

5. DC vs UPW: 380 runs, March 7, 2023