WPL 2025: Full list of award winners following MI’s second title triumph With Mumbai Indians defeating Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final, let us have a look at the full list of award winners after the conclusion of the tournament.

The WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025 season once again concluded, and it was Mumbai Indians who emerged victorious after an exceptional performance. Delhi Capitals faced their third defeat in the WPL, and it was their third consecutive loss in the final of the tournament.

The game saw both MI and DC lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 15, and the clash began with MI coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side got off to a horrid start to the first innings as openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews departed on a score of eight and three runs, respectively.

After the shaky start, the knocks of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur stabilised the innings for MI. Both batters amassed 30 and 60 runs, respectively. Their knocks saw MI post a total of 149 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Delhi Capitals, Shree Charani, Jess Jonassen, and Marizanne Kapp took two wickets each. Annabel Sutherland took one wicket as well. Aiming to chase down the target, Delhi Capitals opened their innings with Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma departing on scores of 13 and four, respectively. Jemimah Rodrigues added 30 runs on the board as well.

Marizanne Kapp added 40 runs on the board; however, due to the other batters failing to go big, Delhi Capitals fell short once again. The side only managed to score 141 runs on the board, falling short and losing the final by eight runs.

It is interesting to note that this was Mumbai Indians’ second title triumph; the side had beaten Delhi Capitals in the inaugural season of the tournament, winning their first WPL title in 2023, with the 2025 win being their second one. After the game, there were several awards that were given out. From the highest run getter to the highest wicket taker, the players took centre stage to receive the honours.

Here's the full list of award winners:

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Delhi Capitals

MVP award: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Orange Cap: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Purple Cap: Amelia Kerr

Emerging player of the season award: Amanjot Kaur

Fairplay award: Gujarat Giants

Highest strike rate: Chinelle Henry

Most sixes: Ashleigh Gardner

Best catch: Annabel Sutherland

Most dot balls: Shabnim Ismail