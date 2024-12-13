WPL 2025 auction live streaming: Women's Premier League auction list, remaining slots and live telecast

Friday, December 13, 2024
     
WPL 2025 auction live streaming and telecast details: Over 100 players will go under the bidding process in the Women's Premier League 2025 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon. Star cricketers Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin and Heather Knight are expected to trigger a bidding war.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 17:16 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 17:51 IST
WPL 2025 auction live streaming
Image Source : GETTY WPL 2025 auction live streaming and telecast details

WPL 2025 auction: The highly-anticipated player auction for the Women's Premier League 2025 will take place in Bengaluru on Sunday. Five teams will look to strengthen their teams ahead of the third edition of the T20 franchise tournament. 

A total of 120 players, including 29 international stars, are shortlisted for the mini-auction. There are only 19 slots to be filled as the teams retained a majority of their squads from the previous season on November 7. 

WPL 2025 auction live streaming and telecast details

  • When is the WPL 2025 auction starting?

The WPL 2025 player auction will take place on Sunday, December 15.

  • At what time does the WPL 2025 auction begin?

The Women's Premier League 2025 auction will begin at 3.00 PM IST.

  • WPL 2025 auction venue

The Women's Premier League 2025 mini-auction will take place in Bengaluru.

  • Where can you watch the WPL 2025 auction live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can watch the WPL 2025 auction on the Star Sports 1 and Sports18 TV channels.

  • Where can you watch the WPL 2025 auction online in India?

The WPL 2025 auction is available for live streaming on the Jiocinema application and website for India-based users. 

WPL 2025 auction player list

 

WPL 2025 Squads and Purse Remaining

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, S Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishna.

Released Players: Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer, Isabelle Wong.

Purse Remaining: Rs 2.65 crore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Asha Shobana, Shreyanka Patil, Ekta Bisht, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Traded), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja.

Released Players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Knight.

Purse Remaining: Rs 3.25 crore.

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland.

Released Players: Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal.

Purse Remaining: Rs 2.5 crore.

UP Warriorz

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy (C), Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Uma Chetry, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Chamari Athapaththu, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh.

Released Players: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S Yashasri, Lauren Bell.

Purse Remaining: Rs 3.9 crore.

Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali.

Released Players: Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Traanum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu.

Purse Remaining: Rs 4.4 crore.

