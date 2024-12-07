WPL 2025 auction date and player list announced; Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana in top set, no Suzie Bates

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana during the WPL 2024

The player auction for the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place in Bengaluru on December 15. The BCCI also released the shortlisted players' list for the mini-auction on Saturday with overseas cricketers dominating the first set.

A total of 120 players, including 29 overseas cricketers, are shortlisted for the bidding. The list also consists of 90 uncapped players and 3 cricketers from Associate nations. However, there are only 19 slots are up for grabs as the majority of the players were retained by the franchises on November 7.

There are only 6 Indian players, including star all-rounder Sneh Rana, who are included in the first set of 20 cricketers. Notably, only three cricketers Deandra Dottin, Lizelle Lee and Heather Knight have set their base price to Rs 50 lakh and are expected to emerge as the biggest buys on auction day.

Apart from Heather Knight, four English stars Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Gibson and in-form Maia Bouchier also make the first set. Bell was surprisingly released by UP Warriorz last month and has set a base price of Rs 30 lakh in the upcoming auction.

The 14-year-old Delhi's fast bowler Anshu Nagar is the youngest player registered for the WPL 2025 auction and Heather Knight, 34, will be the oldest to go under the hammer on December 15.

WPL 2025 Auction Player List

Smiriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions and have already signed the veteran English opening batter Danni Wyatt during the player trade window last month. RCB shockingly released Heather Knight ahead of the retention day last month and will enter the upcoming action with Rs 3.25 crore in their purse.

WPL 2025 Squads and Purse Remaining

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, S Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishna.

Released Players: Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer, Isabelle Wong.

Purse Remaining: Rs 2.65 crore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Asha Shobana, Shreyanka Patil, Ekta Bisht, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Traded), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja.

Released Players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Knight.

Purse Remaining: Rs 3.25 crore.

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland.

Released Players: Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal.

Purse Remaining: Rs 2.5 crore.

UP Warriorz

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy (C), Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Uma Chetry, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Chamari Athapaththu, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh.

Released Players: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S Yashasri, Lauren Bell.

Purse Remaining: Rs 3.9 crore.

Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali.

Released Players: Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Traanum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu.

Purse Remaining: Rs 4.4 crore.