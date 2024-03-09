WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians chase down record target against Gujarat Giants to secure playoff qualification

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Beth Mooney and Harmanpreet Kaur in the WPL 2024 game on March 9

Harmanpreet Kaur inspired Mumbai Indians to a thrilling seven-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in the crucial Women's Premier League 2024 game on Saturday. Harmanpreet smashed an unbeaten 95 off just 48 balls to help Mumbai Indians chase down a 191-run target with a ball remaining.

A win also boosted Mumbai Indians to the top in the WPL 2024 points table and confirmed their place in the playoffs. Gujarat Giants suffered their fifth defeat of the season in a big blow to their slim hopes to secure playoff qualification.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

