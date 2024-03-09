Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
  WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians chase down record target against Gujarat Giants to secure playoff qualification

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians chase down record target against Gujarat Giants to secure playoff qualification

Captain Beth Mooney smashed 66 off 35 balls and Indian batter Dayalan Hemalatha scored 74 off just 40 balls to help Gujarat Giants post 190/7 batting first against Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 game in New Delhi.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2024 23:12 IST
Beth Mooney and Harmanpreet Kaur
Image Source : GETTY Beth Mooney and Harmanpreet Kaur in the WPL 2024 game on March 9

Harmanpreet Kaur inspired Mumbai Indians to a thrilling seven-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in the crucial Women's Premier League 2024 game on Saturday. Harmanpreet smashed an unbeaten 95 off just 48 balls to help Mumbai Indians chase down a 191-run target with a ball remaining.

A win also boosted Mumbai Indians to the top in the WPL 2024 points table and confirmed their place in the playoffs. Gujarat Giants suffered their fifth defeat of the season in a big blow to their slim hopes to secure playoff qualification. 

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

More to follow...

