WPL 2023: Timings revised for opening fixture between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants; know details

The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST: BCCI

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2023 14:16 IST
WPL 2023
WPL 2023

The WPL opening game, which was previously set to start at 7:30 PM, will now begin at 8:00 PM, BCCI said in a statement.

"The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST.

The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM," said BCCI.

  • Opening Ceremony: 6:25 PM IST
  • Match - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
  • Toss: 7:30 PM IST
  • Match Start: 8 PM IST

More to follow...

 

