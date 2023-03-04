WPL 2023: Timings revised for opening fixture between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants; know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER WPL 2023

The WPL opening game, which was previously set to start at 7:30 PM, will now begin at 8:00 PM, BCCI said in a statement.

"The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST.

The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM," said BCCI.

Opening Ceremony: 6:25 PM IST

6:25 PM IST Match - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Toss: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Match Start: 8 PM IST

