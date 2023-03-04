WPL 2023: Super Overs, DRS, Impact Player to playoffs format - here is every rule you need to know

The maiden edition of the Women's Premier League is all set to kick off on March 4, with Mumbai Indians taking on Gujarat Giants. Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the rules of the tournament.
- Super Overs: In case of a tie, the match will be decided via Super Over. In case the Super Over is also tied, another Super Over will be played.
- Timeouts: A total of 4 strategic breaks will be taken throughout 40 overs. Each break will be 150 seconds. For the bowling team, the option will be presented between six and nine overs, while the batting side will have to choose between the 13th and 16th overs.
- DRS: Each team will get two unsuccessful appeals against the decision of the umpires.
- Concussion Substitute: In case of concussion to a player, a substitute can be brought in from the first 15 players named at the start of the match.,
- Impact Player: Not Valid
- Playoffs: Table toppers will directly qualify for the final and the other two teams will fight it out in a virtual semifinal to face the table toppers. DY Patil Stadium will host the Eliminatoron on March 24 and the final will be played at Brabourne Stadium on March 26.
