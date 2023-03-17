WPL 2023: RCB's Ellyse Perry scripts history, bowls fastest delivery in history of women's cricket

Follow us on Image Source : RCB Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry scripted history in RCB's game against UP Warriorz on March 15 by bowling the fastest delivery in the history of women's cricket, clocking it in at 130.5 kmph. Perry broke Shambin Ismail's record, who previously held the record of bowling the top three fastest deliveries.

Fastest Deliveries In Women's Cricket (KMPH)

Ellyse Perry: 130.5

Shabnim Ismail: 127.4

Shabnim Ismail: 127.1

Darcie Brown: 126.8

Darcie Brown: 126.7

Bangalore may not have had a great season up until now, but Perry has had a good one on a personal level. With the ball in hand, she has taken 3 wickets in 6 games at an economy of 8.23. She has also scored 207 runs in six games at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 132.25. Her highest score of 67* came against Delhi Capitals.

Mandhana's Team Can Still Qualify

To begin with, the team will have to win their remaining two games and then hope that UP loses the rest of their fixtures. In addition to this, they will also have to maintain a healthy run-rate, particularly superior to that of Gujarat. If Gujarat win two of their remaining three games, both teams will arrive at the same number of points and NRR will decide who races ahead to the playoffs.

As far as the rest of the points table is concerned, Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs, having won their each and every game. Delhi Capitals too, have one foot inside the playoffs as they have just lost one of their five games. The team to finish on top of the points table will get a direct entry into the final, whereas the other 2 will battle it out for a spot.

