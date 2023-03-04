WPL 2023: MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur talks about youngsters in team; says want to make them comfortable

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur

WPL is all set to kick off on March 4, and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur, ahead of the opening game against Gujarat Giants said her main focus would be to make youngsters feel comfortable and at ease.

"As a young kid, it is very difficult to talk to a senior. So my approach is always to go to them and talk to the youngsters. When I entered the team, Jhulu di (Jhulan Goswami) and Anjum di (Anjum Chopra) made me feel very comfortable and I'm trying to follow the same thing here," said India and Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet on the eve of the WPL opener.

Talking about WPL, Kaur iterated that the league will help unearth a lot of talent and bring them to the forefront. "This platform is going to take cricket to the next level. The top 25 girls were always getting the exposure but this is a great opportunity for the youngsters to express themselves. After this tournament, we will definitely see some young girls who will come up and perform well for the team," she said.

Kaur also talked about the youngsters in the team, saying that the girls are bringing a lot of energy to the field and are brilliant fielders. "The young girls in the MI team are all brilliant fielders. All the young girls are bringing a lot of commitment to their fielding, which is very good to see. They are even running between the wickets really well," said Harmanpreet

"We have Sonam Yadav in our team who did really well in the U19 World Cup. I was talking to her yesterday and trying to understand her. She asked me what I thought of her bowling and a few other questions. I was very impressed by Dhara Gujjar's approach, the way she was running between the wickets," she added.

The skipper also said that it's not just the youngsters who can learn from senior players but also vice-versa. "You can learn a lot from the younger players too as a senior.

