WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians announce coaching staff, Jhulan Goswami named mentor and bowling coach

WPL 2023: Ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League 2023, Mumbai Indians have revealed their coaching staff of the team. Former England Women’s Team Captain Charlotte Edwards will take on the role of Head Coach, while India's great Jhulan Goswami will be the mentor and bowling coach of the side. Moreover, the MI have roped in Devieka Palshikaar as the batting coach and Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya as the Team Manager.

Speaking on the development, Nita Ambani said, "I am delighted to welcome Charlotte Edwards, Jhulan Goswami, and Devieka Palshikaar to the MI Family. It is wonderful to see more and more women in sport, excelling not just as players, but also as coaches, administrators, and support staff. This is an exciting time for women’s sport in India. Our female athletes have consistently made the nation proud on the international stage! More power to women as they spread joy and cheer through the power of sport, and inspire a whole new generation of empowered women! We remain committed to supporting them in every possible way to scale even greater heights!"

Jhulan Goswami is popular for her exceptional bowling skills having inspired and scripted many wins for India with the ball and is considered to be one of the greatest bowlers to ever play the sport. With a career spanning 20 years, with over 350 international wickets, she holds the record of taking the highest number of wickets in women's ODI history and the most wickets at the Women’s World Cups.

Jhulan Goswami was offered to join the Delhi-based franchise but she opted for Mumbai in the end. While addressing the media at Eden Gardens, Delhi franchise director of cricket Sourav Ganguly confirmed the same. This is the first season for every franchise and each one of them will look to have a proper core that can help them build and win championships. This is where Jhulan comes in as a handy addition and the Mumbai-based franchise will benefit immensely from her.

