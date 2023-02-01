WPL 2023: Mumbai-based franchise might rope in 'THIS' Indian stalwart in their coaching staff

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jhulan Goswami celebrates India's victory at Lord's

WPL 2023: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is leaving no stone unturned to make the inaugural season of the WPL a big success. The tournament which is likely to be played in March will propel women's cricket and its future to a different level. The auctions which were likely to be held in the first week of February will now be held after the completion of ILT20 which is being played in the UAE and SA20 which is currently underway in South Africa.

The five franchises as of now are hustling to assemble a proper coaching staff and they need time to formulate their plans and strategies before the auctions. It is now being reported that legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami is all set to be a part of the inaugural Women's Premier League. Goswami who retired from all forms of international cricket last year will join the Mumbai-based franchise in a coaching capacity. Reportedly Jhulan is being roped in as a bowling coach and mentor for the inaugural season that is to be played in March.

Jhulan Goswami was offered to join the Delhi-based franchise but she opted for Mumbai in the end. While addressing the media at Eden Gardens, Delhi franchise director of cricket Sourav Ganguly confirmed the same. The Mumbai-based franchise is yet to confirm Jhulan's appointment as the bowling coach and mentor. Goswami is India's leading wicket-taker in women's cricket and she certainly will do loads of good for the Mumbai-based franchise. The pace bowler's career spans two decades and she brings a lot of experience to the franchise in terms of preparation.

This is the first season for every franchise and each one of them will look to have a proper core that can help them build and win championships. This is where Jhulan comes in as a handy addition and the Mumbai-based franchise will benefit immensely from her. Interestingly Jhulan Gosawami's skipper and teammate Mithali Raj was roped in by the Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants.

