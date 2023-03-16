WPL 2023: Here's how Smriti Mandhana's RCB can qualify for the playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Mandhana and team celebrate a wicket against UP Warriorz.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a tough WPL. Mandhana-led side faced five consecutive defeats in the tournament before finally coming to the party and defeating UP Warriorz by five wickets. Despite losing 5 five games on the trot, RCB can still qualify for the playoffs this season. Their remaining two matches are set against mighty Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

To begin with, the team will have to win their remaining two games and then hope that UP loses the rest of their fixtures. In addition to this, they will also have to maintain a healthy run-rate, particularly superior to that of Gujarat. If Gujarat win two of their remaining three games, both teams will arrive at the same number of points and NRR will decide who races ahead to the playoffs.

As far as the rest of the points table is concerned, Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs, having won their each and every game. Delhi Capitals too, have one foot inside the playoffs as they have just lost one of their five games. The team to finish on top of the points table will get a direct entry into the final, whereas the other 2 will battle it out for a spot.

RCB vs UP Warriorz - Match Report

Kanika Ahuja powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first win of the tournament as RCB defeated the UP Warriorz by 5 wickets. Bangalore faced the Warriorz in a do-or-die match in Navi Mumbai. They took full advantage of the conditions as medium pacers made merry inside the powerplay.

Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma staged the revival act for the Warriorz with a 69-run stand but once it was broken, Warriorz struggled to post a big total. In the chase, Bangalore were hit with blows as Devine and Mandhana walked back cheaply but Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh took them over the line.

