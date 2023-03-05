WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants vice captain Sneh Rana reacts to morale breaking 143-run loss in opening game vs MI

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Chasing 208, Gujarat could only manage 64.

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Giants in the opening match of WPL 2023, beating the Beth Mooney-led side by a huge margin of 143 runs.

The Giants suffered a major setback as Beth Mooney, who retired hurt after injuring her knee.

Reacting to the loss, Sneh Rana, vice captain of Gujarat Giants, said that although some people will take time to adjust, they were confident of making a strong comeback. "This is just the start. Some people take time to soak this in, some do it quicker. This was a learning experience and we will come back stronger," she said.

With Mooney injured, Rana might need to step in to lead the side when they face UP Warriorz. "It is an opportunity sure but what I'll want is that the team does not repeat their mistakes. I will tell the girls to keep their heads high and to learn from today. Definitely we will perform good."

Harmanpreet Kaur, on the other hand, called it a dream start. "It was a brilliant start. Feeling like dream come true. We were hoping all things going our way, and they were in our favour," said Harmanpreet at the post-match presentation.

The captain herself put on a clinic, hitting 65 runs in just 30 balls. "I just thought I will watch the ball and back myself. I will not think too much, and instead react to the situation," said Kaur.

Talking about 1st innings, Kaur said that the team knew it was a great batting wicket. "When we were batting, we knew it is a very good batting wicket. When the other team was bowling in the right spot, it was not easy to play. So told our bowlers it will not be easy if you bowl in the right spot."

Day 2 of the competiton will see a double-header. RCB will take on DC, and Gujarat Giants will again be in action against UP Warriorz.

