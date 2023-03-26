WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet, Lanning aware of threats posed by their opponents; expecting hard summit clash

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians face Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals

WPL 2023 Final: The final of the Women's Premier League 2023 will display the two best teams- Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians locking horns against each other at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The two teams were a class apart from their opponents and rightly so clash in the final to determine who stands taller than the other. Meanwhile, the captains of both the sides addressed media ahead of the showdown clash and are pretty aware of the threats their opponents pose to them.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the final match, DCW captain Meg Lanning admitted that facing a side captained by Harmanpreet Kaur is always a hard grind contest. Coming up against Harman is always a good challenge. She has shown that she is an excellent leader and gets results both individually and within the team. It is always a great contest against a team led by Harman. We always look forward to challenges like that coming into the tournament.

She also acknowledged that MIW are a serious side and have played brilliantly in the tournament. "Yeah, both Mumbai and Delhi have been consistent throughout the tournament. We have played some really good cricket and had two good contests already. Looking forward to taking on a really good team. They played well last night (Eliminator) to get to this point. So we know how dangerous they can be. They have got many great players. It's a massive challenge for Delhi, but we are also confident," she added.

Harmanpreet Kaur has plans set

Meanwhile, Kaur also stated that the opening pair of Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning is one of the best but they have plans set for them. "I think in this tournament, they are the best opening combination. Against us also in the last game, they did really well. Even against other teams, they are giving good starts. We know what they can do and how dangerous they are. We have some plans, and hopefully, we will execute them in the final," Kaur said.

Like Lanning, Kaur also weighed on her counterpart's captaincy and shared a bit of learning from her. "Since the day I started playing cricket, I have seen Australia doing well. They always have had great captains. Meg has a very good team (Australia). It is easy for her to make those changes and come up with good plans. Even in WPL, she has a balanced side and is leading from the front. She is not someone who is dependent on the players. This is what has been the learning for me from Meg. She doesn't give up easily," she added.

