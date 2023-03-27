WPL 2023: Catch of the Season to Emerging Player, here is list of award winners and prize money

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MI defeated DC by 7 wickets in the WPL Final.

Mumbai Indians, after a dominating WPL season, finally got what was deservingly theirs - the inaugural WPL title. The match went right down the wire against Delhi Capitals, but MI prevailed in the end and won the game by seven wickets.

Chasing the target of 131, Mumbai Indians faced a setback with both the openers falling inside the Powerplay. As the run rate shot up and stood a little shy of 8, Kaur and Nat Sciver staged a fightback. The duo steadied the ship before freeing their hands a bit around the mid-inning phase. Nat Sciver and Amelia Kerr clinched the nail-biter as the latter took the aggressor's role to wrap the contest in the final over with 3 balls to spare.

Award Winners & Prize Money

Mumbai Indians received a prize money of INR 6 crore, while Delhi Capitals got a sum of INR 3 crore. From Orange Cap to Purple Cap, here is the list of all Award Winners after the conclusion of the first season of WPL and the prize money received.

Award Winner Prize Money (Indian Rupees) Winner Team Mumbai Indians 6 crores Runner-Up Team Delhi Capitals 3 crores Orange Cap Meg Lanning (DC) - 345 runs 5 lakhs Purple Cap Hayley Matthews (MI) - 16 wickets 5 lakhs Power Striker Sophie Devine (RCB) - 13 sixes 5 lakhs Catch of the Season Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) vs UPW, Match 15 5 lakhs Most Valuable Player Hayley Matthews (MI) - 271 runs, 16 wickets 5 lakhs Emerging Player Yastika Bhatia (MI) - 214 runs, 13 dismissals wicketkeeping 5 lakhs Player of the Match in Final Net Sever Brunt (MI) 2.5 lakhs Power Striker in Final Radha Yadav (DC) 1 lakh

