Monday, March 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WPL 2023: Catch of the Season to Emerging Player, here is list of award winners and prize money

WPL 2023: Catch of the Season to Emerging Player, here is list of award winners and prize money

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians received a prize money of INR 6 crore, while Delhi Capitals got a sum of INR 3 crore. From Orange Cap to Purple Cap, here is the list of all Award Winners after the conclusion of the first season of WPL and the prize money received.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2023 7:03 IST
MI defeated DC by 7 wickets in the WPL Final.
Image Source : PTI MI defeated DC by 7 wickets in the WPL Final.

Mumbai Indians, after a dominating WPL season, finally got what was deservingly theirs - the inaugural WPL title. The match went right down the wire against Delhi Capitals, but MI prevailed in the end and won the game by seven wickets. 

Chasing the target of 131, Mumbai Indians faced a setback with both the openers falling inside the Powerplay. As the run rate shot up and stood a little shy of 8, Kaur and Nat Sciver staged a fightback. The duo steadied the ship before freeing their hands a bit around the mid-inning phase. Nat Sciver and Amelia Kerr clinched the nail-biter as the latter took the aggressor's role to wrap the contest in the final over with 3 balls to spare.

Award Winners & Prize Money

Mumbai Indians received a prize money of INR 6 crore, while Delhi Capitals got a sum of INR 3 crore. From Orange Cap to Purple Cap, here is the list of all Award Winners after the conclusion of the first season of WPL and the prize money received. 

Award Winner Prize Money (Indian Rupees)
Winner Team Mumbai Indians 6 crores
Runner-Up Team Delhi Capitals 3 crores
Orange Cap Meg Lanning (DC) - 345 runs 5 lakhs
Purple Cap Hayley Matthews (MI) - 16 wickets 5 lakhs
Power Striker Sophie Devine (RCB) - 13 sixes 5 lakhs
Catch of the Season Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) vs UPW, Match 15 5 lakhs
Most Valuable Player Hayley Matthews (MI) - 271 runs, 16 wickets 5 lakhs
Emerging Player Yastika Bhatia (MI) - 214 runs, 13 dismissals wicketkeeping 5 lakhs
Player of the Match in Final Net Sever Brunt (MI) 2.5 lakhs
Power Striker in Final Radha Yadav (DC) 1 lakh

Also Read: 

Related Stories
WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet, Lanning aware of threats posed by their opponents; expecting hard clash

WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet, Lanning aware of threats posed by their opponents; expecting hard clash

MI vs DC WPL 2023 Final Highlights: Mumbai Indians become champions, defeat Delhi by 7 wickets

MI vs DC WPL 2023 Final Highlights: Mumbai Indians become champions, defeat Delhi by 7 wickets

MIW vs DCW WPL 2023: Harmanpreet's Mumbai become champions of tournament, beat Delhi in nail biter

MIW vs DCW WPL 2023: Harmanpreet's Mumbai become champions of tournament, beat Delhi in nail biter

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News