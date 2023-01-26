Follow us on Image Source : SMRITI MANDHANA TWITTER WPL 2023: All you need to know about WPL franchises, dates as inaugural season set for March; IPL final in May

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (January 25) revealed the five brand-new franchises in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to start a new era in women’s cricket. The five franchises will now be looking forward to the off-field business of the auctions while the fans await the start of the WPL.

When could the WPL start?

As things stand, the WPL’s inaugural season is set to begin in March and could last for more than two weeks. The idea is to finish the WPL season before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season in order to accommodate the venues for both tournaments. As things stand, the tentative dates for the tournament remain from March 4 to 24 and could last for 21 days.

The schedule and itinerary for the tournament, as well as a decision on how many grounds would be used, are a "work in progress", Arun Dhumal, the IPL's chairman, said after the Wednesday auction. Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said that the player auction would most likely be held in the first week of February.

BCCI will earn 4669.99 Cr from the sale of the five teams. Notably, the price for purchasing each franchise and the five cities revealed for the Women's League are:

Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd- Ahmedabad- 1289 crores

Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd- Mumbai- 912.99 crores

Royal Challengers Sports- Bengaluru- 901 crores

JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd- Delhi- 810 crores

Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd- Lucknow- 757 crores

When is the IPL final?

While there was no concrete word on the IPL season, it is most likely to begin in the last week of March with the final likely to take place on May 28. One of the reasons that hinge on the schedule is the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is likely to take place in the first week of June. If the IPL final takes place on the above-mentioned date, the WTC final schedule will also be smooth as most likely Indian and Australian players to play in the final, according to current standings.

Work in progress for schedule

"With regard to [the venues for the] first season, we are still talking," Dhumal said. "That is work in progress. We will have to see logistical challenges involved in case it (WPL) has to be multi-city value or single-city value."

The WPL team owners will have an auction purse of RS 12 crore (USD 1.47 million approx.) each to build their squads, which will have between 15 and 18 players.

