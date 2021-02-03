Would they have pulled out if it was India? - Vaughan unhappy with Australia postponing South Africa tour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is not happy with Australia postponing their upcoming Test tour to South Africa, saying the development is a "huge worry" for the game.

He further asked if Australia would have done the same if they were to tour India.

"The Aussies pulling out of the tour of SA is a huge worry for the game...Would they have pulled out of a tour to India is the question??!!" Vaughan said in a tweet.

"It's so important in these times that the big three do everything they can to help out those without the financial clout ...#JustSaying," he added.

Australia, recently, hosted India in three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-Test series. While they were able to win the ODI series, the hosts faced crushing defeats in the T20I and Test series.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia announced that Australia's tour of South Africa next month has been postponed due to the ongoing situation with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After that, Cricket South Africa expressed their disappointment, with CSA director of Cricket Graeme Smith saying Cricket Australia's decision was frustrating.

"We are extremely disappointed by the decision of CA. CSA has been working tirelessly in recent weeks to ensure that we meet every single expectation of CA," he said.

"This was set to be the longest tour in a BSE comprising a three-match Test series that was scheduled to begin with Australia's arrival later in the month. So to be informed about the CA decision at the eleventh hour is frustrating," he added.

Then on Wednesday, Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley revealed that an offer was made to host the Proteas for the Test series Down Under but Cricket South Africa declined, citing other commitments.

CA's decision has jeopardised Australia's hopes of participating in the inaugural World Test Championship final slated to be played at Lord's, London in June.

The Tim Paine-led side are now relying on a series of results through England's four-Test series in India, beginning Friday, to potentially face New Zealand in the WTC final