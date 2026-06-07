Would Suryakumar Yadav get another chance in T20I cricket if he were younger? Former cricket opines

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to tour Ireland and England, and the side will take on Ireland across two T20Is and will face England across five T20I matches. Ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the squads for the series, and Shreyas Iyer was named the captain of the side.

Suryakumar Yadav was removed as the captain and has been removed from the T20I squad as well. Months after leading the Indian team to their second straight T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav sees himself out of the squad.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar came forward and talked about how the veteran batter could have gotten another chance in the shortest format had he been a bit younger and had that time on his hands.

"Surya losing form at his age made me wonder if he will have a second wind in T20s and become the player he was three to four years back. He's not a 25 or 30-year-old. And as it panned out, with T20 being a hand-eye coordination game, you need to be supremely fit or young to have the kind of reflexes to meet bat on the ball. Age not being on his side and plus, if he could have worked on his fitness a lot more, maybe things would have been slightly different,” Manjrekar told Sony Sports.

Also Read: 'Usually doesn’t happen': Former opener weighs in on Suryakumar Yadav's exclusion from India's T20I squad

Suryakumar Yadav had a forgettable season in the IPL 2026

It is interesting to note that Suryakumar Yadav was removed from the side owing to his woeful performances with the bat. He was missing for Mumbai Indians throughout IPL 2026 as well. In the 13 games that he played for the side, Surya only managed to amass 270 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 20.76 runs.

Mumbai Indians, on their own, had a subpar season, becoming one of the first sides to be eliminated from the tournament. The five-time champions will hope to come into the next season, new and improved, and it could be interesting to see how they fare.

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