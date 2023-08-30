Would have been good if whole tournament was in Pakistan but unfortunately...: Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam admitted that to and between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be difficult but that's how it is

Asia Cup will be played in a hybrid model for the first time in its 39-year history. With the BCCI refusing Team India's travel to Pakistan, the tournament will be played in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the original hosts getting four games and the remaining nine matches will take place in the island nation. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that the situation isn't ideal as it would have been better if the whole tournament was in the home country only but it is what it is.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of his side's first match of Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal, Babar said, "If you ask me, it would have been good if the whole tournament would have been held in Pakistan but unfortunately nothing can be done about it.

The tournament may have been carefully scheduled and planned but it is definitely going to take a toll on the players with continuous to-and-fro between the two countries. Pakistan place on Wednesday, August 30, travel the next day to Sri Lanka, play India on September 2 and then come back the next day to play their Super Fours game on September 6, "As professionals, we are ready for any schedule that is given to us. There would be travelling as well as back-to-back games and we are ready for that," said Babar regarding travel.

The skipper was quick to mention that the team management and the medical staff have carefully planned the itinerary for the team so that they they get optimal rest between games and travel.

"Our coaches and support staff have chalked out plans about how much we would utilise each player and also we have booked our flights in such a manner, that our travelling schedule gives enough time to rest," Babar further added.

Pakistan have already announced their playing XI for the first-ever clash against Nepal across any format as they will be putting out their strongest XI for the clash.

Latest Cricket News