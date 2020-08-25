'Would compete with likes of Jadeja': KKR CEO reveals Dravid's praise for Indian youngster's fielding skills

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KKR CEO Venky Mysore has revealed that Rahul Dravid had once likened this Indian youngster's fielding skills to those of Ravindra Jadeja.

The upcoming generation of Indian cricketers have already made their mark on the big stage with some impressive performances for the senior team, as well as in the Indian Premier League. However, there's one youngster who is yet to appear in a professional match since 2018, and the excitement surrounding his comeback in the upcoming edition of the IPL remains paramount.

Ahead of the tournament's start on September 19, his franchise's CEO, Venky Mysore recalled that former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid likened the youngster's fielding skills to those of Ravindra Jadeja!

The player in question is fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders.

"The one guy we are totally looking forward to seeing in action is Kamlesh Nagarkoti," Mysore said during 'The RK Show.

"He is an unbelievable young kid, a fantastic kid, I literally feel like he is one of my kids - he's that age, and he has that same emotion towards me, I think."

Recalling a conversation from Rahul Dravid, who coached him during the 2018 U-18 World Cup, Mysore said, "People who have seen him bowl, the pace at which he bowls, and he can really bat.

"But most importantly Rahul Dravid had told me that he is one of the best fielders going around in India. He would compete with the likes of Jadeja, which is a big statement from someone like Rahul Dravid."

Nagarkoti impressed in the 2018 edition of the U-19 World Cup, taking 9 wickets in the tournament. He was eventually bought by KKR for Rs 3 crore in the auctions in February in the same year. However, he has since missed the two editions of the IPL due to injury.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage