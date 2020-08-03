'Would be fun to open with you Rohit': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to MI captain's Q&A response

Image Source : TWITTER/MIPALTAN Rohit Sharma had earlier said that he would want to play with Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock among the retired players at Mumbai Indians.

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Monday reacted to one of the answers from Indian opener Rohit Sharma, which was on the retired players he would want to play with from Mumbai Indians, if given a chance.

Rohit had named Tendulkar and former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock in his answer.

Tendulkar has now said that it would be "fun to open" with Rohit. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar replied, "Would be fun to open with you @ImRo45."

Would be fun to open with you @ImRo45. 😊 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2020

Tendulkar and Rohit have played together at Mumbai Indians for three seasons, between 2011-2013. The duo also lifted the IPL trophy together in Tendulkar's final IPL season in 2013 - the same year they also won the Champions League T20 title.

During Rohit's first season in MI, Tendulkar had a number of opening partners including Davy Jacobs, TL Suman and Aiden Blizzard. In the upcoming seasons, James Franklinn and Dwayne Smith also opened the innings with Tendulkar. However, Rohit remained a middle-order batsman for the side.

However, Rohit, who became the captain in the same season where Tendulkar bid adieu to the IPL, is now a regular opener for the side.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10. This is the only second time when the entirety of the IPL season will take place overseas, as UAE will host the tournament. Three cities in the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will host the league.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the IPL, as they defeated Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final in 2019.

