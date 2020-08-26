World Test C'ship: England only four points behind Australia; Pakistan close to fourth-placed New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England remain only four points behind Australia in the World Test Championship table, while Pakistan have moved closer to the fourth-placed New Zealand.

James Anderson reached the historic landmark of 600 Test wickets during the final day of the third Test as England wrapped the series on a high, even as the final game of the series ended in a draw, largely due to the consistent rains in Southampton.

England won the three-match series 1-0, having won the first Test in a stunning fashion after Pakistan dominated a large part of the game. Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes' incredible batting effort on the final day of the Test steered the game away from visitors' clutches, as England registered a three-wicket win, which made the difference in the end.

The second and third Tests in Southampton were marred by rain. However, England had an opportunity to wrap the series 2-0, if not for persistent showers on the final day of the game. Only 28 overs were possible on the final day of the game and Pakistan batsmen did well to deny England a win, with the side ending on 187/4.

With another series victory, England have now closed the gap to Australia in the World Test Championship table. Joe Root's side remains only four points behind Australia, while Pakistan remain at fifth position with 166 points. However, Azhar Ali's side is only 14 points behind New Zealand.

While India remain first in the table with 360 points, Australia, with 296 points are second. Both the sides will meet each other Down Under in December 2020, which will mark their return to action in the longest format of the game.

The series against Australia will also be India's first international assignment since the home series against South Africa in March 2020, which was called-off midway due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the Indian players will return to cricket action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on September 20.

Let's take a look at the World Test Championship table after the Test series between England and Pakistan concluded on Tuesday:

TEAM SERIES PLAYED MATCHES PLAYED MATCHES WON MATCHES LOST POINTS SERIES WIN INDIA 4 9 7 2 360 3 AUSTRALIA 3 10 7 2 296 2 ENGLAND 4 15 8 4 292 3 NEW ZEALAND 3 7 3 4 180 1 PAKISTAN 3 8 2 3 166 1 SRI LANKA 2 4 1 2 80 0 WEST INDIES 2 5 1 4 40 0 SOUTH AFRICA 2 7 1 6 24 0 BANGLADESH 1 3 0 3 0 0

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage