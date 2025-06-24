World Test Championship 2025-27 standings after India vs England 1st Test in Leeds Ben Duckett's 149 played a vital role as England defeated India after chasing down 371 in the first Test in Leeds. The Three Lions registered the second-highest chase at the venue with their five-wicket win. Here is the updated World Test Championship 2025-27 standings after the first Test.

New Delhi:

India suffered a heartbreaking defeat to England in the first Test match of the five-match series in Leeds. In a gripping contest, England chased down 371 on the final day of the Test to go 1-0 up in the series.

The Three Lions registered the second-highest chase ever at Headingley and also their second-highest ever with a five-wicket win on Day 5 of the Test.

The visitors had made a comeback in the match in the second session of the final day with four wickets after a wicketless first session. While the hosts lost one more in the final session, Joe Root's unbeaten 53 and Jamie Smith's 44 not out, took them home with the latter hitting a six to finish things off.

Updated World Test Championship standings after India's loss to England

Following the first Test between India and England, the latter go to the top of the standings with 12 points and a PCT of 100. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who played a stalemate in the first Test of the cycle, are second and third with four points and a PCT of 33.33.

Meanwhile, India are ranked fourth, without a point and any PCT. Only four teams have played their matches so far, and the Indian team is ranked the lowest.