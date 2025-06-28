World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after Australia and Sri Lanka's wins Australia defeated the West Indies in the first Test of the three-match series, while Sri Lanka hammered Bangladesh in the second Test in stellar shows for both teams. The Aussies put up a strong batting performance in the second innings despite having trailed by 10 runs after the first innings.

Australia hammered the West Indies in the first Test of the three-match series in Barbados to register a 159-run win in the opener in Barbados. Josh Hazlewood's fifer and half centuries from Travis Head played a key role in Australia beating the Windies and starting their World Test Championship cycle with a bang. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka later hammered Bangladesh in their first Test match with a strong victory of an innings and 78 runs.

In a match that was dominated by bowlers, the Aussies put up a strong batting performance in the second innings despite having trailed by 10 runs after the first innings. The visitors were bowled out for 180 in the first innings with Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph sharing nine wickets.

The Windies replied well but managed to get to 190 in an innings that was marred by a few controversial umpiring calls going Australia's way.

The Aussies put up a commanding performance in the second innings, with Travis Head, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey bailing the Aussies out from choppy waters in the second innings. Having a trail of 10, the visitors were reeling at 65/4 before Head and Webster put up 102 for the fifth wicket.

Head put the counterpunch with his 95-ball 61, while Webster held one end up during his 63 from 120 deliveries. While Shamar Joseph dismissed both of them, Alex Carey put up a fiery 75-ball 65-run knock to take the team close to 300 and help them post 310, setting a target of 301 for the hosts.

Hazlewood then starred with a five-wicket haul as the Windies were skittled out in just one session on Day 3. Following the result, Australia have moved to the top spot in the WTC points table.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka bossed Bangladesh in both innings with Pathum Nissanka scoring 158 as the Lankan Lions piled up 458 runs in reply to Bangladesh's 247 in the first innings. Prabath Jayasuriya then starred with the ball with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh were bowled out cheaply for 133.

Updated WTC standings after WI vs AUS 1st Test: