WTC 2023-25: India fall behind Pakistan in Test Championship even after not losing second Test vs West Indies

WTC 2023-25: A draw to the India and West Indies 2nd Test saw a decline of the Indian Team behind Pakistan's Team in the latest World Test Championship standings. The Men in Blue won the first Test against the Windies and took the first spot in the WTC standings with a 100% PCT. Meanwhile, Pakistan also won their first Test match against Sri Lanka in their two-match affair and shared the same 100% PCT along with India. But the scenario has changed post the conclusion of the India vs West Indies series.

The second Test match between India and West Indies was spoiled due to continous rain on Day 5 of the final Test. India needed 8 wickets to win the match and had 289 runs to play with in Port of Spain, Trinidad. However, the weather was not in favour of a result and the game ended in a draw.

As a result of the draw, Rohit Sharma's team was given only four points for the second Test and not 12 for a win, which put India's PCT to 66.67%, behind Pakistan's 100%. A drawn Test provides four points to both teams, a winning Test gives 12 to the winner and a tie hands 6 points each to the contesting teams. As India did not collect 12 points, their percentage came down.

Pakistan won first Test in a year

It was a positive start for Pakistan in the new WTC cycle as they won their first Test match in a year. The first five-day affair vs Sri Lanka came in Babar Azam men's favour as they won the Galle Test by 4 wickets while chasing a target of 131. Imam-ul-Haq scored an unbeaten fifty to take the team home. The visitors made a brilliant comeback in the first innings after being in trouble at 101/5. Saud Shakeel smashed a double hundred in reply to Sri Lanka's 312 as he took his team to 461. Sri Lanka scored 279 in the second stint but were chased down in the final innings.

India vs West Indies washout

The Indian Team set a daunting target of 365 runs after a blasting outing with the bat on Day 4 of the Test match. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan smashed fifties as the Men in Blue declared for 181, adding to their first innings lead of 183.

