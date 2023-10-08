World Record! South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk surpasses AB de Villiers to hit fastest 50-over format ton

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jake Fraser-McGurk hit the fastest century in List-A cricket breaking AB de Villiers' 8-year-old record

South Australia's Redbacks' Jake Fraser-McGurk made everyone look him on the internet on Sunday, October 8 after smashing a 29-ball century amid carnage at the Adelaide Oval against Tasmania in the Marsh Cup. The 21-year-old uncapped Australian batter was single-handedly responsible for the Redbacks staying alive in the match after Tasmania scored 435 runs batting first in the game.

Fraser-McGurk, however, was ready to go for the target, despite it looking to be too steep a chase. He smacked a 12-ball fifty before getting the second fifty in just 17 balls to break a world record in List-A or even T20 cricket for the fastest century. Chris Gayle had the fastest century in T20 cricket while AB de Villiers had the record to his name in List-A cricket having smashed a 31-ball hundred against West Indies in 2015.

Fastest century in List-A cricket (all 50-over format games) history (number of balls)

29 - Jake Fraser-McGurk (South Australia v Tasmania), 2023

31 - AB de Villiers (South Africa v West Indies), 2015

36 - Corey Anderson (New Zealand v West Indies), 2014

36 - Graham Rose (Somerset v Devon), 1990

37 - Shahid Afridi (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka), 1996

38 - Rovman Powell (Jamaica v Leeward Islands), 2019

Fraser-McGurk kept going with his belligerent knock even after getting to his century but got out after scoring 125 runs. His 125 came off just 38-ball in a jaw-dropping knock as he hit 10 fours and 13 sixes. The Redbacks have lost five wickets and the target is still 82 runs away with just nine overs remaining. It is possible but having lost half their side with nine overs still left might be a little difficult for the lower order to chase. But if they are able to chase it down, it will be another historic moment.

