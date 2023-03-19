World Giants vs Asia Lions, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch LLC Final match?

Follow us on Image Source : LLC/TWITTER Team Asia Lions

Asia Lions will face World Giants in the final of the Legend's League Cricket on the 20th of March, Monday. Both teams will want to clinch title and will be geared up to face each other.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match of LLC take place?

The clash between World Giants and Asia Lions will be held on the 20th of March, Monday.

Where will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match take place?

The match between World Giants and Asia Lions will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match start?

The match between Asia Lions and Asia Lions will start at 8:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of World Giants vs Asia Lions final match online?

Live streaming of the match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will be available on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

Full Squads -

Asia Lions Squad:

Shahid Afridi (c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Thisara Perera, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Paras Khadka, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzak, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Isuru Udana

World Giants Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Kevin O Brien, Jacques Kallis, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Albie Morkel

