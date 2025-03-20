World Cup winning captain heaps praise on RCB for moving away from superstar culture Former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke recently came forward and heaped praise on Royal Challengers Bengaluru for moving away from the superstar culture ahead of the IPL 2025.

The stage is set for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side will be led by star player Rajat Patidar for the upcoming season, and they will kick off their campaign by taking on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener of the tournament.

With the start of the new season right around the corner, RCB have made significant changes to their squad. The side named Patidar as their new captain and have even roped in the likes of Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, and many more names to their arsenal.

Ahead of the new season, former Australia cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke came forward and lauded RCB for moving away from the superstar culture. He branded the new RCB squad as quite different from its predecessors.

"This RCB team is different. Our minds are still thinking about the time when they had AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and the other superstars. Generally in team sports, it is not about the superstars. It is about how you gel as a team," Michael Clarke said on Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast.

Furthermore, Clarke gave his opinion on five-time champions Mumbai Indians as well. It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians finished in last place in the IPL 2024, with Hardik Pandya announced as the captain; the side failed to put in a good showing, with the fans even letting the management know about their decision to replace Rohit as skipper.

"It was chaos last season because of the change of captain. It was hard to be there because Rohit Sharma used to get cheered, and everyone wanted him to be the captain. Pandya was booed by the home fans, and it was hard to watch, to be honest. I think this season will be very different. I think the respect has been earned in regards to Hardik. The way he continued to show up and cop that last year deserves a lot of credit for that," Clarke said.