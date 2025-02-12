Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
World Cup-winning captain backs Mohammed Shami to regain old form ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Former India cricketer Kapil Dev backed Mohammed Shami to regain form ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. His current form is a matter of slight concern but Kapil expects Shami to find rhythm soon.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Feb 12, 2025 0:00 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 0:02 IST
Kapil Dev on Mohammed Shami
Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami

Former India captain Kapil Dev backs Mohammed Shami to regain old form ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The ace pacer missed action for over a year and returned to international cricket in the T20I series against England. He warmed the bench in the first two games before playing the third T20I at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. He then played the fifth T20I of the series at Wankhede, where he bowled brilliantly, scalping three wickets for 25 runs.

However, the Bengal pacer looked off-colour in the ODI series against the Three Lions. He clinched one wicket each in the first two ODIs but leaked 66 runs in the second match in Cuttack. His is currently a matter of concern, especially with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Champions Trophy. Shami is the most experienced pacer in the camp and him returning to form holds massive importance for the national team.

Kapil meanwhile noted that it often takes time to find rhythm after spending a lengthy period out with injury. He reminded about Shami’s ability and expects the cricketer to be back to form as he has massive ability.

“It’s not that difficult to make a comeback from injury as a player has a strong mindset. However, there remains a question if he will be able to make the same impact with injury? It takes time, he will have to play a lot of matches unlike batters. If you haven’t bowled in the past six months or a year and are coming back from an injury, then it takes time to find your rhythm again. Shami has massive ability,” said Kapil Dev on Cricket Adda.

Meanwhile, India are expected to travel to Dubai on February 15. Harshit Rana is currently expected to feature in the playing XI, as the team management didn't try Arshdeep Singh to far in the ODI series against England.

