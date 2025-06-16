World Cup winning Australia captain predicts outcome of upcoming India vs England Test series Former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke recently came forward and predicted the winner fo the upcoming Test series between England and India, that will kick off the new WTC cycle and is set to begin from June 20.

New Delhi:

The new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle kicks off with the Indian team taking on England. Both sides will face off across five Test matches, with the first Test of the series all set to begin from June 20. Both sides will be looking to put in their best effort in hopes of getting off to a good start to the new WTC cycle.

With new skipper Shubman Gill at the helm in the longest format, India will have a huge task, and it would be no easy assignment for the side to take on England away from home.

Ahead of the marquee series, former Australia cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke took centre stage and predicted the winner of the upcoming series between India and England.

"It’s going to be 3-2. There you go. I’m going for India. I’m going to watch the Lord’s Test. I’m going to watch India play at Lord’s. So, I am going for India. I want them to win 3-2," Clarke said in an interview with RevSportz.

Clarke talked about India’s experience in the upcoming series

Furthermore, Clarke also talked about how he is giving India a chance to topple England in the upcoming series but also reflected on the inexperience in the side for the tour. It is worth noting that team India will be without the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming series, as the duo announced their retirement from tests before the tour, and according to Clarke, it could prove to be tough for India to cope without them.

"Well, yes, I do give them a chance, but it’s a lot more inexperienced team than the one I expected to be on a plane to England. Having no Rohit Sharma, no Virat Kohli, is huge. Players come, players go, people retire and the game moves on. So that does not mean a new captain is the worst thing for India. I’m not saying that. Somebody retires, and that gives somebody else an opportunity,” Clarke said.