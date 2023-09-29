World Cup warm-up matches: Where to watch India vs England on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma batting and Jos Buttler keeping wickets during the T20 World Cup 2022

The World Cup fever has started taking effect as warm-up matches are already underway and has teams fine-tuning their combinations ahead of the mega event starting October 5.

Friday, September 29 was the first day of the warm-up fixtures and had three games lined up - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, South Africa vs Afghanistan at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and New Zealand vs Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Saturday (September 30) will witness two warm-up games - India vs England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and Australia vs the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Just like the first three fixtures, both India vs England and Australia vs the Netherlands will be broadcast live on TV in India.

Here are the broadcast and live-streaming details of the India vs England World Cup warm-up match:

When will the India vs England World Cup warm-up match start?

The India vs England World Cup warm-up fixture will start at 2:00 PM (IST).

Where to watch the India vs England World Cup warm-up match on TV?

The India vs England World Cup warm-up tie will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs England World Cup warm-up match?

The India vs England World Cup warm-up match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

England's World Cup squad:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

India's World Cup squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

