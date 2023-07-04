World Cup Qualifier 2023: Zimbabwe's WC dreams shattered! Scotland stay alive for marquee event in India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Zimbabwe Cricket Team

World Cup Qualifier 2023: Zimbabwe's World Cup dreams got ended on Tuesday after giant killers Scotland defeated the Chevrons at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Despite Zimbabwe batters' best efforts to make a comeback after the loss of early wickets in the chase, the Qualifier hosts fell 31 runs short of the 235-run target. Ryan Burl's 80 went in vain as he could not take his side home despite staying on the crease for a long time.

The Scot bowlers proved to be too hot to handle and were led by Chris Sole, who did the major damage to push the hosts on the back foot. He took big guns Craig Ervine and Sean Williams along with Joylord Gumbie to dent the Chevrons' batting. Later Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere tried putting impetus to the chase and taking their team deep into the game but regular scalps saw Zimbabwe on the wrong end in another humdinger match.

Batting first, Scotland managed to get 234 without any fifty from the team. Lower middle-order batter Michael Leask was the top-scorer of the team, whereas Matthew Cross was behind him on 38 as contributions came from many batters but none could go big.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News