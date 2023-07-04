Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup Qualifier 2023: Zimbabwe's WC dreams shattered! Scotland stay alive for marquee event in India

World Cup Qualifier 2023: Zimbabwe's WC dreams shattered! Scotland stay alive for marquee event in India

World Cup Qualifier 2023: Zimbabwe suffered another defeat in the Super Six of the World Cup Qualifiers which has ended their dreams of playing in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2023 20:00 IST
Zimbabwe Cricket Team
Image Source : AP Zimbabwe Cricket Team

World Cup Qualifier 2023: Zimbabwe's World Cup dreams got ended on Tuesday after giant killers Scotland defeated the Chevrons at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Despite Zimbabwe batters' best efforts to make a comeback after the loss of early wickets in the chase, the Qualifier hosts fell 31 runs short of the 235-run target. Ryan Burl's 80 went in vain as he could not take his side home despite staying on the crease for a long time. 

The Scot bowlers proved to be too hot to handle and were led by Chris Sole, who did the major damage to push the hosts on the back foot. He took big guns Craig Ervine and Sean Williams along with Joylord Gumbie to dent the Chevrons' batting. Later Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere tried putting impetus to the chase and taking their team deep into the game but regular scalps saw Zimbabwe on the wrong end in another humdinger match.

Batting first, Scotland managed to get 234 without any fifty from the team. Lower middle-order batter Michael Leask was the top-scorer of the team, whereas Matthew Cross was behind him on 38 as contributions came from many batters but none could go big.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News